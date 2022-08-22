Flower Carnival weekend in Debrecen – photos of the parade

Deputy Mayor István Puskás laid a wreath at the Saint Stephen relief in Déri Square on August 19, 2022, on the occasion of our national holiday and the day of the state founder, King Saint Stephen, on August 20, the municipality announced.

Miklós Fenyő rolled up the carpet – thousands of people rolled their hips in Debrecen

The crowd stood as far as Csonka Templom on Friday night at Miklós Fenyő’s concert. Many thousands of hips swayed to the well-known tunes at the same time. Miklós Fenyő thoroughly fired up the audience in the main square. The hands and feet were walking.

Few people could resist the well-known tunes, and the passing crowd couldn’t contain themselves either. The legs were in rhythm. Several musicians and dancers helped the singer, who was repeatedly applauded back on stage. He always had a hit up his sleeve, even after ten o’clock.

Angels and Jedis on bikes also took part in the Debrecen Night Ride

The people of Debrecen rode decorated and lighted bicycles in the IV. on Night Ride on Friday. An angel with a halo appeared in the crowd, and several Jedi with lightsabers and bikers. There were those who played hoops with dogs at the recurring event of the carnival program. In addition to families and groups of friends, various companies also gathered for the evening ride. Diána Széles, deputy mayor of Debrecen, and municipal representative Erzsébet Katona also appeared in the crowd, so many pictures were taken of the march. Here are the photos:

Tens of thousands of people were curious about the carnival parade in Debrecen

Tens of thousands of people watched this year’s flower carnival in Debrecen on Saturday: in the carnival procession, thirteen colorful flower floats marched from the city center to the Great Forest, including 1,200 dancers and musicians from various artistic groups, creating a frenetic atmosphere.

According to tradition, before the parade, the national flag was raised in the main square of the city, and the bread baked from new wheat was blessed in front of the Great Reformed Church.

Once again, the procession was opened by a flower composition depicting the symbols of Hungarian statehood, the Holy Crown, the apple of the country, and the scepter, which was followed by a flower cart depicting the sister-city relations of Debrecen and Nagyvárad.

Hungary will host the Theater Olympics next year, and on this occasion, the National Theater’s flower cart called “Theatre of the whole world…” was presented at the carnival. Animals made of flowers – hydra, lynx, leopard – symbolized the modern vehicles of the Hungarian Defense Forces named after them on the flower cart of the Hungarian Defense Forces and the No. 5 Bocskai Rifle Brigade in Debrecen called Guardians of Peace.

The car of the pharmaceutical company Teva referred to their “let’s be eco-friendly” program, the flower car of Schaeffler Hungary referred to the “mobility of tomorrow”, and the car of Metal-Sheet Kft. directed attention to a less well-known, protected group of animals, “the order of beetles”.

The composition of the Fórum shopping center in Debrecen represented the joy of shopping, the car of the Vocational Training Center in Debrecen spoke of the green future, and the flower ship of the Richter pharmaceutical company “rowed on the sea of innovation”.

Among the flower carts was the joint car of the Debrecen International Airport and the Wizz Air airline, which welcomed the 10-year Debrecen-London flight, the Magyar Posta car displaying the bravery of János Petőfi drew attention to pure values, while the local A.K.S.D. city management company’s flower cart encouraged viewers to think environmentally.

Millions of live and dried flowers were used to create the compositions. The audience can vote on the carnival’s website for the flower cart they consider to be the most beautiful, the most interesting, the most spectacular, which can be viewed up close by those interested on Saturday afternoon, in the northern event area of the Nagyerdei Stadium.

By the way, almost the whole of Debrecen was covered in flowers for the flower carnival: on Friday evening, thousands of people rode bikes decorated with flowers at the Night Ride program held for the fourth time in Debrecen. Public spaces and tram stops are everywhere decorated with flowers, and on Csapó Street you can see works made at the first international flower arranging cup.

Dancers and art groups from many countries, including Colombia, Peru, Germany, Belgium, Italy, and Spain, came to this year’s flower carnival. This year, the Italian flag spinners were also a great success, and together with the other formations, they presented their products in many parts of the city.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Nagyerde amusement park awaits the smallest children for the programs of the Galiba children’s festival, while the older ones can relax on the banks of the Békás lake in the carnival beer garden, the organizers told MTI.

In the evening, the concert version of the rock opera István, a király will be presented in front of thousands of spectators on the stage set up in front of the Great Church, and then the carnival program series in Debrecen will end with a large-scale streetball.

