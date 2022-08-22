The team bus of the Debrecen handball team had an accident

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The team bus of the Debrecen handball team had an accident

The DVSC SCHAEFFLER team bus had a minor accident on the way to Kisvárda, the club reported on its social media page. Most importantly, the girls are fine, luckily no one was hurt.

According to the team’s statement, the accident occurred on the section bypassing Nyíregyháza, where a passenger car swerved in front of the girls’ bus, and the driver – despite braking hard – could no longer avoid the collision. The two vehicles crashed, but the force of the impact was not great.

The most important thing is that none of the girls were injured, rather there was a lot of fear on the bus. Today’s opponent of DVSC Schaeffler will be the Slovakian gold medalist Iuventa Michalovce in the City Sports Hall in Kisvárda.

 

debreceninap.hu

