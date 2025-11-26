Private jet lands in Debrecen – Stockport County owners arrive in Hungary amid DVSC ownership change

Owners of English third-division club Stockport County have reportedly arrived in Hungary, apparently due to the ongoing ownership change at Hungarian top-flight club DVSC.

According to Haon.hu, a private jet landed in Debrecen on Wednesday, believed to carry the British investors. The Stockport owners are reportedly interested in acquiring a majority stake in DVSC, which currently sits at the top of Hungary’s NB I league. Representatives of the English club were allegedly present at DVSC’s Hungarian Cup match against Honvéd and are expected to attend the Friday league match against Nyíregyháza.

DVSC Ownership Change

Sources suggest that the deal is close to being finalized. The English investors have traveled to Hungary to complete the administrative formalities following the agreement in principle. The club is expected to officially announce the ownership change in early December, according to transfer expert Károly Pór, cited by Haon.hu.

The new investors are likely to become majority owners, meaning current president Ike Thierry Zaengel could hand over full control of the club. However, reports indicate that Hungarian professionals may still hold roles within the club’s management, and no radical changes are expected to the team’s operations in the NB I.

The arrival of the new owners is also expected to resolve DVSC’s financial and liquidity challenges, making the official conclusion of the ownership transfer a top priority for the club.

Source: Ripost.hu