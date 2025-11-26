The best Hungarian grilling cheese revealed – Here are the latest results

Grilling cheese has been one of the most popular stars of outdoor barbecues and kitchen innovations for years.

It’s no coincidence that experts from the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih) have once again carefully examined the domestic offerings: a total of 33 Hungarian-produced cheeses suitable for grilling were analyzed, including, for the first time, nine small-scale producer varieties. In addition to labeling errors, quality issues were identified in three cases, and one product failed to meet the technological hygiene criteria, requiring the affected manufacturers to take immediate corrective action.

What does the diverse selection of grilling cheeses include?

This product test included 24 industrial and 9 small-producer grilling cheeses.

Among the industrial products, there were 16 natural and 8 smoked cheeses.

In the small-producer selection, 6 natural and 3 smoked grilling cheeses were included.

Most products were sold in packages weighing between 150 and 250 grams, but there were also individually weighed items. This variety required detailed laboratory checks.

Laboratory results that add nuance

In Nébih laboratories, microbiological tests were carried out, and the cheeses were checked for compliance with the Hungarian Food Codex regulations for dairy products. The water content of fat-free dry matter and the fat content relative to dry matter were also examined.

According to the detailed results:

One grilling cheese did not meet the technological hygiene criteria for E. coli. Although the detected level did not pose a direct food safety risk, it indicated deficiencies in production hygiene. This product was therefore excluded from the popularity ranking.

Labeling tests also revealed that one product was incorrectly classified as “hard” cheese on the packaging, whereas its laboratory characteristics place it in the “semi-hard” category.

In two other grilling cheeses, the fat content relative to dry matter exceeded the allowable deviation from the labeled minimum value.

In total, labeling issues were found in seven products, mainly regarding product name and nutritional information.

Nébih initiated official proceedings against the affected manufacturers, while small producers were asked to correct the labeling errors.

Taste test: which cheeses made it to the favorites?

In the popularity test, both professional tasters and amateur enthusiasts evaluated the products. Results were compiled in three categories: natural, smoked, and small-producer grilling cheeses.

Top natural grilling cheeses:

Auchan natural grilling cheese

Breier Farm natural grilling cheese

Patinás natural grilling cheese

Hajdú natural pan-fried and grilling cheese

Fino grill and pan-fried cheese

Top smoked varieties:

Pilos smoked grill mozzarella

Szarvasi Mozzarella smoked grill mozzarella

Karaván Grill cheese steak

Spar BBQ smoked grilling cheese

A Tejes smoked grilling cheese

The latest results show that the grilling cheese market is diverse, yet there is still work to be done in production and labeling accuracy. For consumers, however, it is encouraging that high-quality domestic products are available in several categories, giving a clearer picture of which cheeses are the most popular.

Source: Nébih / product test

The original article can be read in Hungarian here.