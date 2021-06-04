There will be regular blood donations at the Great Station in Debrecen

Nineteen people applied to donate blood at the MÁV Station in Debrecen, at the first donation of the Hajdú-Bihar County Organization of the Hungarian Red Cross at the beginning of the month, which will then be regular in the Kultúrváró of the building. Every donor has received a coffee voucher, and that’s just the beginning.

“I am happy to donate blood if I can help with this, it is not a burden for me,” said Krisztina Kovácsné Fejes at the first Scheduled Blood Donation of the Hungarian Red Cross Debrecen Regional Organization at the MÁV Station in Debrecen on June 1. As it turned out from her answers, she is a committed blood donor, donated blood 27 times, and is a member of the Hungarian Red Cross in Debrecen. “If there’s a regular blood donation here, I’ll use it because I work nearby.” True, I came in on my day off today – she noted on the occasion, as the regional organization of the Red Cross also holds the traditional “snow donation” at the MÁV Station for years.

Coffee coupon until the end of September

All blood donors received coffee vouchers, which can be used locally on the terrace at Panero Bakery in Debrecen (Piac u. 30.). In the summer months, donors can leave the Red Cross’s public blood donations in Debrecen with this gift. “We want to encourage blood donors with this,” remarked Ágnes Bozó, a bakery employee who donated blood for the 25th time at the MÁV blood donation in Snowy.

Hungarian Red Cross Hajdú-Bihar County Organization

Photos: Gábor Gyarmati