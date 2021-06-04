You don’t need a protection card to go to Hungarian beaches, but it will be a bit of an inconvenience

National
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on You don’t need a protection card to go to Hungarian beaches, but it will be a bit of an inconvenience

They will not ask for a protection certificate on any of the paid beaches in Hungary, but there will be a little inconvenience – reported the ATV news service.

The closed baths can only be entered with a card, but the beaches can be visited by everyone. There will be some restrictions, though:

A distance of 1.5 meters must be ensured and 10 square meters must be left for one person.

Many locals are worried about huge crowds and fear the virus will spread even more.

For the most part, the caterers will only work on terrace this year, so there is no need to deal with inspections and the restrictions that apply.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

You don’t need a protection card to go to Hungarian beaches, but it will be a bit of an inconvenience

Bácsi Éva

The mass vaccination system is over because it has put a strain on health care

Bácsi Éva

The Chinese were thoroughly offended by some of the streets that were renamed in Hungary

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *