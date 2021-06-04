A drunk man beat a nurse who wanted to help him

On June 3, 2021, the District Court of Hajdúszoboszló pronounced a verdict in the case of the accused who threatened and abused an ambulance nurse in Nádudvar and then in the hospital.

During the preparatory hearing, the prosecutor presented the indictment and made a moderate motion regarding the content of the sentence if the accused made an affidavit and waived his right to a trial. The man admitted to committing the crime in accordance with the indictment and waived his right to a trial, which he accepted by court order.

The court of first instance found him guilty of the crime of violence against a person performing a public duty and therefore

He was sentenced to 1 year 4 months in prison, the execution of which was suspended for 2 years probation. In addition to the accused, the court also ordered probation supervision.

According to the facts established by the court, on March 14, 2020, the accused fell into a ditch by the road in Nádudvar around 18:00 in a heavily drunken state. A local resident passing by noticed the helpless man and made an announcement to the central emergency number. After that, the police and then the rescue unit of the National Ambulance Service arrived at the scene. The ambulance nurse examined the man, who had bleeding injuries to his head, and more epithelial abrasions all over his body, so she told the defendant he would be taken to the hospital to treat his injuries. The accused then became aggressive, yelled and said he did not want to go to the hospital. The ambulance nurse said he could not be released because of his injuries, he had to be cared for in the hospital. The man then threatened the victim that if he was not allowed home, he would “arrange it with the Ukrainians.”

Due to the resistance and the threat, the ambulance nurse asked for the help of the police officer present, who handcuffed the accused and then strapped him to the stretcher together with the ambulance nurse for safe transport.

After the ambulance set off with a police attempt,

the man repeatedly tried to kick the ambulance nurse and threatened to scream along the way, claiming that he was a terrorist who would take care of the victim’s family. The man spat on the inside of the ambulance on the way to the hospital and kept shouting, threatening.

Arriving at the hospital in Debrecen, the ambulance nurse approached the stretcher to take it out of the ambulance, at which point the accused kicked the victim three times in the thigh, one of the kicks hit the service handheld radio hung on the man’s trousers, the display of which cracked. In traumatology, the man continued to behave aggressively, there was no opportunity to be thoroughly examined, so he was transferred to the detoxifier.

Judge Dr. Katalin Tóth assessed the fact that the accused had a criminal record and that he had committed the act while intoxicated as an aggravating circumstance during the reasoning of the judgment. At the same time, she considered it a mitigating circumstance that the man had made a sincere confession, behaved in a remorseful manner, and apologized to the ambulance nurse for her behavior.

The decision was final and was noted by both the prosecutor and the accused.

Debrecen General Court