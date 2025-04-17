New traffic pattern to take effect at Külsővásártér in Debrecen

Development work at the Erzsébet Street – Szoboszlói Road – Külsővásártér intersection in Debrecen will enter a new phase starting April 22, 2025.

The outer lane of Nyugati Street will be closed. Right turns onto Széchenyi Street will be prohibited, but temporary right turns onto Postakert Street will be allowed again. Postakert Street will remain a dead end from the direction of Zelemér Street. On the odd-numbered side of Külsővásártér, the road will be narrowed to a single receiving lane in front of the Mechwart School. The Arany János Street – Külsővásártér intersection will be closed at the Arany János Street connection. The street will be accessible via the reopening of the Külsővásártér service road, which will have one-way traffic.

The construction is expected to last until the end of the school term, from April 22 to June 30, 2025.