Early summer weather expected over the Easter long weekend

On Good Friday, showers and thunderstorms are expected in several waves, and temperatures will dip slightly. However, the rest of the Easter long weekend will bring mostly sunny, early summer-like weather with daytime highs exceeding 20–26°C, according to the forecast from HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

Good Friday

Most of the country will experience heavy cumulus cloud formation and widespread showers and thunderstorms. Rain is also likely, especially in the eastern regions. Cloud cover will begin to break from the southwest during the day, where precipitation chances will be lower. By evening, cloudiness and rain potential will significantly decrease.

Winds from the south and southwest may be gusty, with stronger gusts possible near thunderstorms. Daily highs will range from 14 to 22°C, with lower temperatures in areas with persistent rain.

Holy Saturday

Despite some cirrus and cumulus clouds, plenty of sunshine is expected. Isolated showers or thunderstorms may occur. Winds from the southwest and south may be breezy. Morning lows will be between 6 and 11°C, with daytime highs between 18 and 23°C.

Easter Sunday

Partly cloudy with sunny spells and only a slight chance of showers or storms. The southern and southwestern winds may be brisk, with strong gusts in western regions. Temperatures will range from 6–11°C in the morning and 20–26°C during the day.

Easter Monday

Mostly sunny with only a few cirrus and cumulus clouds. Precipitation is unlikely. Occasionally breezy winds from the south. Morning lows will be between 8 and 13°C, with afternoon highs reaching 21–27°C.

