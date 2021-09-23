Szijjártó: Protection of Families Key

Ensuring the protection of families with children is “especially important these days” in view of recent crises in the world, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said in New York.

Speaking ahead of a conference on violence against children held as part of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Szijjártó noted the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the “double burden” on parents who needed to balance their jobs with their family obligations, adding that the government planned to reimburse the personal income tax paid by families with children in 2021 if Hungary’s full-year GDP growth rate reached 5.5%. The minister also said that the pandemic restricted most life to the internet, and “a great number of inexperienced users could be an easy target for cyber criminals”.

Minors must be protected not only against fraudsters but extreme ideologies and sexual propaganda, he said, calling for globally applied regulations.

Concerning Hungary’s recent, contested child protection law, Szijjártó said that during his talks “many” congratulated him on the legislation “even if they dare not do so publicly for fear of political attacks”. Arguing for the law, he said parents should have the exclusive right to decide on the sex education of their children.