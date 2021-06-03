Hungary Registers 18 Covid Fatalities, 315 New Infections

Fully 18 generally elderly patients with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 315 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

Altogether 5,227,318 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 3,732,252 of whom have received a second shot, the portal said.

The number of active infections has risen to 67,312 while hospitals are caring for 739 Covid patients, 77 of whom need respiratory assistance.

Since the first outbreak, 805,302 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 29,792. Fully 708,198 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest (143,698) and Pest County (111,603), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (44,330), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (46,348) and Hajdú-Bihar (42,509). Tolna County has the fewest infections (17,707).