Electric cables burned at the bottom of a motor train in Debrecen, at the Apafa railway station on Wednesday afternoon, the county disaster management reported.

Before the arrival of the professional firefighters in Debrecen, the driver extinguished the fire with three powder extinguishers.

The units performed the inspection. The motor train towed two passenger cars carrying about fifty people, they continued their journey on another train.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate