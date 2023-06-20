A railway crossing will be closed in Debrecen

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on A railway crossing will be closed in Debrecen

The railroad crossing on Vezér Street will be closed from 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 23, due to maintenance work, DKV announced.

During the affected period, between 07:00 and 19:00, only pedestrian traffic is possible in the passage. During the works, buses numbered 10, 10Y, 14 and 14I will run only to the temporary bus interchange at Tarján utca instead of the terminus at Rugó utca. During the closure, buses will not touch the Vezér utca, Tudáspark and Rugó utca stops in the direction of any terminal.

(Debreceni Nap)

Related Posts

Visitors of the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival could enjoy excellent meals and great vibes in Békás Lake – photo gallery

Amira Dhifallah

Weeks of road repair work will begin on Nagyerdei körút in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

A railway crossing will be closed in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *