A twelve-meter tree branch split and fell on a playground in Debrecen

A twelve-meter tree branch split and fell on the playground in Debrecen, on Ormós Lajos Street. Professional firefighters from Debrecen and Hajdúszoboszló cut the branch with a motorized chainsaw, the county disaster management reported.

Their spokeswoman, fire lieutenant Nóra Papp-Kunkli, continued to inform our newspaper about their events.

In Debrecen, on Létai út, an acacia tree fell on the road on Sunday. The tree that was blocking traffic was cut down by professional firefighters from Debrecen.

The wind destroyed the facade of an apartment building on Zöld Street in Debrecen. Professional firefighters from Debrecen removed the loose parts with hand tools.

Four thousand square meters of avar and scrub burned on Sunday in Nádudvar, Alkotmány utca. The fire affected waste and car tires. The professional firefighters from Píspökladány and Hajdúszoboszló extinguished the fire with three jets of water in breathing apparatus. Their work is carried out by the Hajdú-Bihar county disaster prevention operations service.

A thousand square meters burned in the avar Hajdúhadház, in the Péter garden. The professional firefighters from Hajdúböszörmény intervened with a water jet.

In Hajdúböszörmény, on Bem József utca, a tree branch split, which was cut down by the professional firefighters of Hajdúböszörmény with a chainsaw.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate