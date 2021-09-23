DK to Request Access to Contracts on Ventilators, Covid Tests

The Democratic Coalition (DK) will submit to Hungarian authorities a request for information of public interest on state contracts covering the purchase, storage and donation of ventilators and the stocks of coronavirus tests “locked away in a warehouse”, a board member of the opposition party said on Wednesday.

Olga Kálmán told an online press conference that the party had sued earlier the National Hospital Directorate because the authority “could not give account of the whereabouts of some 1.5 million tests”. “Regarding the issue of ventilators, the government has cheated on Hungarians three times: first by purchasing them overpriced, second by storing them at enormous costs at a company owned by Lőrinc Mészáros and third by giving them away as donations,” she said. DK will do everything in its powers to have access and see for themselves onsite the stocks of the ventilators and tests, Kálmán said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay