The Reformed Charity Service delivers Easter donations to farms around Debrecen

On Wednesday, April 16, the Hungarian Reformed Church Aid (MRSZ) organized both group and individual Easter donation distributions in Debrecen and Dombostanya. According to the organization, the initiative provided not only tangible help but also emotional and spiritual support for those facing difficult circumstances during the lead-up to Easter.

The group donation event began at 11:00 a.m. in the parking lot of the MRSZ office on Leány Street in Debrecen. The ceremony featured a devotional message by Dr. Károly Fekete, Bishop of the Transtibiscan Reformed Church District, who spoke about the hope of resurrection and the power of unity. Afterward, under the direction of Márton Juhász, Executive Director of MRSZ, the distribution of 150 generously packed food parcels began. The parcels contained essential groceries, hygiene products, and vitamins to help ease families’ everyday needs.

The charity extended its outreach beyond the city to those living in rural homesteads near Debrecen. In the early afternoon, they visited Dombostanya, where nearly 70 families received aid packages at the local kindergarten. The Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate joined the initiative, offering a short educational presentation on the most common causes of household fires and how to prevent them.

The collaboration didn’t end there. After the donation event, MRSZ staff and disaster management experts visited three disadvantaged families in their homes. In addition to the aid packages, these households received smoke detectors, contributing to greater long-term safety for residents living in the countryside.