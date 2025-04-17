On April 12, the finals of the 34th National Dance Arts Festival – Solo-Duet-Trio category, organized by the National Association of Dance Pedagogues, were held in Budapest.

Two Debrecen students reach the podium at the National Dance Festival

According to the school, students from the Medgyessy Ferenc High School, Arts Vocational School and Technical School in Debrecen achieved the following results in the modern dance solo category:

3rd place : “Let the Wind Carry It” – performed by Tamara Hársfalvi , 12.c

3rd place: “What More Do You Want from Me?” – performed by Regina Noémi Mile, 12.c

Choreographer: Emese Lévai