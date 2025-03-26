Major transport developments announced by the Mayor of Debrecen

“2025 will be the year of major transport developments,” writes the Mayor of Debrecen on his Facebook page.

László Papp highlighted the following projects:

Discussions were held with colleagues from the Ministry of Construction and Transport, local government representatives of the affected districts, and planners regarding the most significant transport developments in Józsa and their current planning phases.

The expansion of Main Road 35 to a 2×2 lane highway will ease daily commuting for Józsa residents and ensure faster access to the city center.

The connection between Main Road 35 and the M35 motorway (via Main Road 354) will provide better highway access for residents in northern Józsa and help reduce transit traffic in the area.

The conclusion was clear: “Every part of Debrecen is developing.”

(Debreceni Nap)