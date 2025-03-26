Brutal family attack case at the Debrecen Court: woman assaulted her mother-in-law and child

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges of attempted murder and other crimes against a woman who stabbed her mother-in-law in the bathroom.

According to the indictment, the defendant was married to the victim’s son, and they had a child together. Their family life was tumultuous, as they moved frequently and often argued due to the woman’s jealousy. Eventually, the father moved back to his mother’s house with their daughter.

On the afternoon of June 25, 2024, the woman appeared at the victim’s house while she was in the bathroom. The defendant’s minor child noticed her mother near the house, went to the garden gate, and tried to prevent her from entering. However, despite the child’s firm resistance, the defendant went inside and started searching for her mother-in-law. The minor then grabbed one of her mother’s hands, prompting the woman to strike her child with the other.

The defendant then took an 8 cm-long knife from the kitchen, entered the bathroom, approached the victim sitting in the bathtub, and wounded her with the knife. At that moment, the defendant’s daughter managed to pull her mother to the ground and take the knife from her. However, the woman repeatedly punched her child in the head and pulled her hair.

Meanwhile, the bleeding victim attempted to call for help, and both she and her granddaughter ran outside.

The defendant’s mother-in-law suffered an injury that healed within eight days, but there was a real risk of a life-threatening or fatal wound. The minor victim sustained multiple minor injuries that also healed within eight days, but there was a real danger of more serious injuries requiring a longer recovery period.

The investigation was conducted by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the detained defendant at the Debrecen Court with attempted murder, attempted aggravated assault, and unlawful entry. The indictment recommends that the court sentence her to imprisonment and impose a ban on public affairs as an additional penalty.

(ugyeszseg.hu)

Main picture: illustration.