Grey cattle calves born at Zoo Debrecen

At the beginning of the year, Zoo Debrecen has been celebrating new animal births week after week. This time, great news arrived from the grey cattle enclosure—not just one but two healthy calves were born!

The first calf was born on March 15 after approximately nine months of gestation, and shortly after, on March 22, the keepers welcomed another young bull calf.

The two strong and healthy calves are becoming increasingly curious about their surroundings, though they still spend a lot of time resting under their mothers’ protection. Interestingly, despite their name, grey cattle calves are born with reddish fur, which gradually changes to their characteristic grey shade within a few months.

Zoo Debrecen is dedicated to preserving native animal species and breeds, especially the Hungarian Grey Cattle, which is a defining feature of the Great Hungarian Plain due to its unique appearance and centuries-old history. The newborn calves are now visible to visitors.

(Zoo Debrecen)