Bus driver closed the door on a stroller in Debrecen – Police are looking for witnesses

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters is conducting an investigation on suspicion of negligent endangerment in the course of professional duty.

According to the investigation data, a scheduled bus was operating in Debrecen on March 21, 2025, around 2:00 PM. When the driver reached the Kassai út stop, he ignored a woman who was trying to get off with her children through the middle door. The driver closed the bus door, trapping the stroller, and then started driving. After a few meters, he stopped again, allowing the woman to help her stranded children off the bus. No one was injured during the incident.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters is asking anyone who witnessed the event or has any information about the circumstances to report it in person at the Traffic Police Department (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149), by phone at +36 52 457 040 (available 24/7), through the toll-free Witness Hotline at +36 80 555 111, or by calling the emergency number 112.

(police.hu)