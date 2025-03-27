Katalin Nagy is the Female Role Model of the year in Hajdú-Bihar County

The 2025 “Female Role Model of the Year in Hajdú-Bihar County” competition has concluded, with the award ceremony held on March 21, 2025.

This year’s competition was unique as an exceptional number of strong applications were submitted to the national Imami Association, leading to six women reaching the finals based on their scores. Ultimately, Katalin Nagy was named the winner.

With ten years of experience as a health visitor, Katalin Nagy always felt she wanted to offer more. She trained as a Kriston Intim Torna (pelvic floor exercise) instructor, focusing on developing women’s body awareness. Later, she became a sports coach specializing in supporting expectant and new mothers through movement. Her “child” is the Nősziroom Studio, where, beyond physical activities, she has also participated in numerous charity initiatives. Her work is her life, eliminating the need to seek balance.

The Imami Association and local Imami websites launched the Female Role Model of the Year competition, now organized in Hajdú-Bihar for the second time. The organizers believe that among the everyday women around us, there are true heroes who can serve as role models. This competition aimed to highlight these women, their work, and their efforts.

The award sought to recognize women who, often unknowingly, inspire others through their dedication to their profession, community initiatives, or family life. Katalin Nagy was chosen as the winner based on readers’ votes. She received a commemorative plaque, a certificate, and a jewelry set worth 50,000 HUF. The finalists were also awarded gift vouchers and certificates as a token of appreciation.

(Debreceni Nap)