New General Manager at Teva Hungary

Owing to his remarkable achievements as the Chief Executive Officer of Teva Hungary, Jānis Meikšāns continues his tenure at the pharmaceutical company as General Manager for Poland and Central and Eastern Europe. From 1 January 2023, Jelena Livšica, who previously worked as Head of Commercial Operations for Teva Baltics and also has a wide range of experience in several markets, takes over the responsibilities in Hungary.

In 2019, Jānis Meikšāns assumed the commercial operations of Teva Hungary and over the past three years, he brought his extensive industry experience to the company to make it an even more successful business. His achievements in Hungary played an important part in Jānis Meikšāns’ appointment to lead Teva’s commercial operations in Poland and also in the Central and Eastern European cluster. Teva Hungary will continue to benefit from his knowledge and expertise, as Jānis Meikšāns remains responsible for eight markets in the region, including Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, as well as Hungary.

Janis Meiksans described his years in Hungary: “It was a pleasure to participate in Teva’s strong development in Hungary and continued commitment to sustainable delivery of life-saving medicines to Hungarian patients. Only last year we celebrated the completion of two large investments in our manufacturing sites in Debrecen, which allows Teva to deliver more high-quality medicines in the local market and around the world.

A broad portfolio of products, a strong and effective distribution network and ensuring customer satisfaction have been the main focus of Teva for past years and will continue to be our priority. Therefore, I am very pleased to appoint Jelena Livsica to the role of General Manager of Teva in Hungary. I am confident that Jelena, with her multi-market experience in leading customer-centric organizations and management of highly effective partnerships with key business stakeholders, is the right person to move the business forward and continue our transformation driven by customer-centric philosophy.”

Jānis Meikšāns’ duties are taken over by Jelena Livšica, who assumes the position of Chief Executive Officer of Teva Hungary from 1 January 2023. Born in Latvia and graduated in social sciences from Stradina University in Riga, the new General Manager comes to Hungary from an executive position in Teva Baltics. Jelena Livšica has previously held marketing and management positions in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and advertising industries. Before joining Teva in 2015 as the Commercial Director for Latvia, Jelena worked at the Latvian organization of Berlin-Chemie holding a number of senior roles. Jelena Livšica endeavours to explore new opportunities for business transformation and growth and to further strengthen the results of Teva Hungary through her cross-market experience, marketing and management expertise, as well as her goal-oriented and customer-focused philosophy.

Jelena Livšica shared her thoughts on her appointment in Hungary: It is a great honour for me to take over the Leader’s role from Janis. I very much look forward to contributing my experience and delivering the expected results along with the team of highly professional and talented people of Teva Hungary.]

Jelena is married, has three children and in her free time enjoys arts, design and travelling with her family.