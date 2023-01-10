A man wanted to rape a woman in the streets of Hajdúszoboszló

The suspect slammed and stabbed a young woman in a street in Hajdúszoboszló. The man was taken into custody by investigators for the crime of serious assault.

One of the major investigators of the Hajdúszoboszló Police Department woke up on the night of January 7, 2023. He immediately got dressed, took his ID card, and his phone, and hurried towards the station. Two of his neighbors joined him, and they ran out into the street because of the shouting. Shortly afterward, they became aware of a man and woman on the ground, the latter screaming loudly and asking for help. The police immediately stepped over to them and removed the man from the woman who stood up and ran away.

The man informed the attacker that he was a police officer and then informed his colleagues on duty about what had happened.

Shortly afterward, the young woman’s father reported to the police that his daughter had been attacked, someone on the street pushed her to the ground, wanted to rape her, and stabbed her in her chest.

According to the investigation, the victim walked down the street when she noticed that someone was following her. She multiplied her steps and finally ran, but the unknown person was still following her. On the street, the attacker, who pushed her to the ground, lay down, then squeezed a knife to her chest and threatened to kill her if she dared to scream. During the fight, the man stabbed the 21 -year -old woman, as it turned out later, causing minor injuries.

The 25 -year -old man was taken into criminal custody by investigators who made a proposal to arrest him. During his interrogation of his suspect, he made a confession.

The Hajdúszoboszló Police Department has launched an investigation into him on a well-founded suspicion of committing sexual violence and serious assault.

police.hu