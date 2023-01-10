Debrecen family business received an investment offer on a famous Hungarian TV show

Two companies received an investment offer from the “Cápák” running on RTL in the first broadcast of the fifth season.

One of the supported projects has become a business in Debrecen. Rotower, represented by Greta Rácz and Sándor Rácz in Debrecen, is a real innovation, which is increasingly appreciated today, ie water-based, soil-free crop production.

The “Cápák” (the jury, who give the money for the investment) swam on the offer, but for many, the share of ownership (originally for HUF 51.5 million) was not sufficient. András Moldován, István Lakatos and Szabina Tomán first came out.

The father-daughter pair of their own patented plant-growing system has enormous growth potential and points to the future, so Levente Balogh and Balogh Peta have made bids, and Szabina Tomán eventually returned to the racing between the “Cápák”. Of the many offers, members of the family enterprise chose Tomán Szabina and Balogh Petya, who eventually received 10-10%for 20-20 million forints, which provided a 5%repurchase option.

The Kiss brother’s Mammuthworks were the other lucky beneficiaries. The company makes electric motor, remote control cars that literally fell in love with the “Cápák” at first sight. András Moldován felt the business almost immediately, and there was no such thing as a bite on the business show. In addition to the swine mogul, Balogh Peta also boarded the brothers, and eventually, unlike the original tender, got 15-15% of the business for 5-5 million forints.

