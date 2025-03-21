Road junction reconstruction begins in Debrecen

The reconstruction of the Szoboszlói Road traffic junction in Debrecen is set to begin, aiming to improve traffic conditions, reduce congestion, and enhance access to the city’s economic zones, announced the Deputy State Secretary responsible for road and railway construction at the Ministry of Construction and Transport (ÉKM) during a press conference on-site Thursday.

József Pántya recalled that Minister of Construction and Transport János Lázár discussed the development of the Szoboszlói Road junction with Mayor László Papp last October as part of the ministry’s national tour.

During the Debrecen meeting, decisions were made on the development of three additional junctions. In the coming weeks, the reconstruction of the Balmazújvárosi Road–Füredi Road–Csigekert Street–Szabó Lőrinc Street junction, the next phase of connecting Main Roads 354 and 33, and the comprehensive development of the Hétvezér–Budai Nagy Antal Street junction will commence.

The total value of the four projects is nearly 14 billion HUF, financed entirely from domestic sources and carried out under the ministry’s investment, Pántya added.

He also noted that work on the Szoboszlói Road junction will begin on Sunday and is expected to last for approximately one and a half years. The project, managed by the Ministry of Construction and Transport and executed by HE-DO Építő Zrt., has a gross budget of 2.5 billion HUF.

Major Traffic Developments in Debrecen

Mayor László Papp (Fidesz-KDNP) emphasized that Szoboszlói Road is one of the city’s busiest junctions, with 35,000 vehicles passing through daily. It is heavily used not only by local residents but also by visitors to the city, as a significant portion of traffic from Route 4, arriving from Hajdúszoboszló, moves through this junction. The current development is expected to increase its capacity by 25%, the mayor added.

He highlighted that this year marks a significant period for major transportation developments in Debrecen. In addition to the four junction upgrades just announced, preparations have begun for other crucial projects shaping the city’s future traffic system, including the Eastern Bypass Road, the Józsa Northern Bypass, and the expansion of Route 35 to a 2×2 lane highway.

A Long-Term Transport Strategy

Member of Parliament László Tasó (Fidesz) recalled that since 2015, Hungary has launched an extensive transport development program, benefiting Hajdú-Bihar County and Debrecen. Thanks to these developments, Debrecen has become the economic powerhouse of the Carpathian Basin, he stated.

Another Fidesz MP from the region, László Pósán, pointed out that the Szoboszlói Road–Miklós Street–Külsővásártér area has always been one of Debrecen’s busiest zones. Historically, it was home to the former Miklós Gate, which provided access to the city, and the adjacent market square served as a key commercial hub.

Project Details:

The existing bus bay on the 150-meter section of Külsővásártér, from Miklós Street to Arany János Street, will be removed.

A dedicated bus lane will be created in its place to facilitate smoother bus traffic to the bus terminal.

A new bus bay will be built outside this lane to accommodate multiple buses simultaneously as needed.

The pedestrian crossing at the end of Arany János Street, which significantly disrupts bus traffic, will be relocated to the bus terminal side.

Inside the terminal, a roadway curve will be adjusted to facilitate easier turns.

Traffic flow changes will include converting the section between Arany János Street, Külsővásártér, and the connecting service road into a one-way street.

The traffic pattern of the connecting section of Postakert Street will also be altered, changing from two-way to one-way, with traffic directed from Külsővásártér towards Zelemér Street.

A cycling path will be established from Postakert Street towards Külsővásártér.

Another 150-meter section of Külsővásártér, from Arany János Street towards Széchenyi Street, will feature a dedicated bus lane extending towards the bus terminal.

The central lane-separating island on the western side of Külsővásártér will be removed.

The right-turn lane curve on Miklós Street will be expanded.

The right-turn exit from Külsővásártér to Szoboszlói Road will be enhanced by adding a new lane and widening the connecting curve, reducing peak-hour congestion.

The inbound section of Szoboszlói Road leading to the city will be expanded before the junction—adding a new straight lane from Keleti sor Street to the intersection, a separate right-turn lane from the residential entrance, and a new bus bay. This expansion will require reconstruction of affected road connections and driveways with new curves.

The project will also involve relocating streetlights and utilities. A stormwater drainage system will be built between Szoboszlói Road, Erzsébet Street, and Keleti sor, along with adjustments to electrical, water, and gas infrastructure.

Traffic Restrictions in the First Phase:

Starting March 23 , the outer city-bound lane of Szoboszlói Road will be closed, reducing the section between Keleti sor and Erzsébet Street to one lane in each direction .

, the outer city-bound lane of Szoboszlói Road will be closed, reducing the section between Keleti sor and Erzsébet Street to . The section of Erzsébet Street leading to the bus terminal will also be reduced to two lanes before reaching Miklós Street.

before reaching Miklós Street. Due to the closure of outer lanes, traffic will be limited to one lane for straight travel towards Széchenyi Street and one lane for left turns towards Hajdúszoboszló .

. Drivers approaching from Miklós Street will face lane closures, with only one lane open for crossing towards Szoboszlói Road and no right turns allowed towards Széchenyi Street.

and no right turns allowed towards Széchenyi Street. On Külsővásártér, traffic will be restricted to the two outer lanes between Miklós Street and Arany János Street, and the first 60 meters of Postakert Street will be closed .

between Miklós Street and Arany János Street, and the . City-bound buses will not stop at the Szoboszlói Road Elementary School bus stop. Instead, passengers can use the Erzsébet Street or Külsővásártér stops.

(MTI/debrecen.hu)