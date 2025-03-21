This year, the University of Debrecen is once again welcoming its alumni with a festival

The Alumni Festival will feature the “Street of Faculties,” musical programs, entertaining shows, and sports events for former students. The University of Debrecen’s Event Coordination and Alumni Center has already begun preparations for the event, which will take place on September 20.

The all-day event aims to provide an opportunity for former classmates and different generations to reconnect. At the same time, with the participation of faculties and campuses, it allows alumni to learn about the progress their alma mater has made since they graduated from the former University of Agricultural Sciences, the Medical University of Debrecen, Kossuth Lajos University, the Wargha István Pedagogical College in Hajdúböszörmény, or—after the integration—the University of Debrecen (DE).

“We had barely finished last year’s reunion when we started collecting feedback, primarily from the faculties and participants,” said Mónika Rőfi to hirek.unideb.hu.

The head of the DE Event Coordination and Alumni Center emphasized that a dedicated registration platform is being developed for the event, which will be launched in August to make the sign-up process easier and more accessible.

This year, the festival will once again offer bus tours of the campus, visits to different halls of the Main Building, and walks through the University and National Library. Various musical and dance performances will entertain attendees in a tent set up in front of the Main Building. As always, participants will have access to the services of the Nagyerdei Restaurant, and the day will conclude with the traditional bonfire at University Square, symbolizing unity.

“We plan to expand the program lineup this year. The Main Building will play a central role in the event, as we will set up the ‘Street of Faculties’ there, where alumni can reconnect with their faculties and learn about student and faculty life today. A healthcare station will also be available for visitors, offering various screening tests. In addition to current university bands, choirs, and artistic groups, we expect former university ensembles to return to the stage. And to ensure sports are included, the historic ‘BTK vs. TTK’ football match is already in the works,” explained Mónika Rőfi.

The final program schedule will be shaped not only by faculty input but also by suggestions from alumni, who can share their ideas via email at alumni@unideb.hu.

Another new initiative is the introduction of the UniPass Alumni card, which will be available as early as mid-April.

“Beyond granting access to university buildings, this card entitles its holder to the same services and benefits as current faculty, staff, and students. More importantly, it symbolizes that the Alma Mater continues to recognize its former students as full members of the university community,” emphasized Mónika Rőfi.

Thanks to over a decade of work by the Alumni Center, established in November 2011, the university now maintains a database of over 30,000 former students—a number that is expected to grow significantly with new registrations for the September festival.

(unideb.hu)