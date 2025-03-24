Roadwork at Külsővásártér: Nine bus routes will be diverted for five months

Work has begun at the intersection of Külsővásártér, Szoboszlói Road, Miklós Street, and Erzsébet Street.

Based on operational experience, starting from the beginning of service on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, and continuing until August 31, buses 10, 10Y, 46, 46H, 46Y, 71, 71A, and 146 will follow a diversion route in both directions, using Erzsébet Street – Antall József Street – Széchenyi Street – Nyugati Street.

Buses traveling towards Rugó Street/Inter Tan-Ker Zrt./Határ Road/North-Western Economic Zone will not stop at the MÁV station and Ambulance Station; instead, they will stop at the Barna Street stop.

Buses heading towards Nagyállomás will not stop at the Mechwart András Technical School and Ambulance Station; instead, they will stop at the Helyközi Bus Station. Trolleybuses 5 and 5A, as well as buses 19, 39, and 61, will continue to operate with increased travel time – reported DKV.