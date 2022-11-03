DKV also accepts expired student IDs when purchasing a pass

In accordance with the request of the Education Office, DKV Zrt. also accepts student IDs valid until October 31, 2022, when purchasing student passes for the month of November.

When purchasing electronic student passes, it takes time to change the system. Those affected who are eligible can purchase their student passes from November 3, 2022, on DKV Zrt. dkvejegy.hu. Buying paper-based student passes is hassle-free.

Students are asked to show the student ID card used to purchase the pass in November during the inspection, even if their new student ID card arrives in the meantime. December passes can only be purchased with the new student ID

– said DKV.