This is why the Debrecen manufacturer of cargo bikes received an award

MASTIFF Kft. received the Sustainable Debrecen Award. The small business that produces cargo bikes sets a good example in the field of environmental protection. Deputy Mayor Ákos Balázs presented the local government award at a press event at the company’s premises on November 2.

With the Sustainable Debrecen Award, the city rewards those business organizations, institutions, and work communities whose activities are in line with the city’s sustainability aspirations, with which they build the economy of the future in Debrecen, the municipality says in a statement.

Since May 2020, the current award-winning MASTIFF Kft., which belongs to the small and medium-sized enterprise category, has been producing cargo bikes of its own design under the name MASTIFF Cargo Bike with the cooperation of local suppliers. These cargo bikes are single-track, so they can travel comfortably on the bike lane, or in parts of the city that are limited for car traffic, or completely closed off.

MASTIFF cargo bikes are available in both standard and pedelec (electrically assisted) versions – the electric drive can even be retrofitted to the bikes. Pedelec bicycles are currently available with a 250 W motor, with which a speed of 25 km/h can be reached. And with its high-performance, 21 ampere-hour battery, it can travel up to 80 km on a single electric charge (depending on the nature of use).

The load capacity of the open, easy-to-load platform is 80 kg.

A plastic children’s box in which one or two children up to preschool age can travel safely is currently under development. According to their plans, this will be on the market at the beginning of 2023 at the latest.

MASTIFF cargo bikes can be used to replace cars or even small commercial vehicles for travel or transportation in cities. While such a gasoline or diesel-powered vehicle can emit up to 85 g of carbon dioxide per kilometer, there are no harmful emissions when using a cargo bike. This can save up to 1,275 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. (Assuming an annual trip of 15,000 km.)

According to the European experience, the use of cargo bikes is typical for both private and company use. In the case of the latter, it can play a prominent role in last-mile delivery, which is the most costly and environmentally burdensome part of the supply chain. According to current estimates, up to 51% of cargo transport in European cities could be solved with cargo bikes during the last kilometer delivery. (Source: The Promise of Low-Carbon Freight, Benefits of Cargo Bikes in London, August 2021.) In this way, not only the costs of the service provider and the user could be reduced, but also the burden on the urban environment.

Traffic jams can be reduced by truck transport and goods transport, thereby greatly improving the air quality in the inner cities. The use of a cargo bike also helps the user to maintain a healthy lifestyle, as well as enables faster, more cost-effective and environmentally friendly transport – from door to door, without using a parking service.

