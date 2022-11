Zsolt Göntér, the president of the Debrecen Municipal Track Football Association (DVKLSZ), who was also the managing director of CTS Informatika Kft., a partner of the DVSC, passed away at the age of 49 due to a serious illness, the DVSC announced.

The club’s website reminds us that Zsolt Göntér was closely linked to football in Debrecen, of course also to Loki. Next week’s home match against Mezőkövesd on Wednesday will begin with a mourning break in memory of Zsolt Göntér.

