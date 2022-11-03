Weekly guided tours continue in Modem in Debrecen

Due to the great interest, the Modem team in Debrecen continues its weekly guided tours. From October 25, every Tuesday you can visit the exhibition of Új Közvetítések, 30+, or the Debrecen International Art Colony.

In addition to guided tours in Hungarian, there will also be tours in English for foreign visitors.

November 08. New Mediations – Krisztián Török (HUN)

November 15. 30+ – Krisztián Török (ENG)

November 22. DNM – Szuli-Zakar Szabolcs (HUN)

November 29. New Mediations – Krisztián Török (ENG)

December 06. 30+ – Don Tamás (HUN)

About the exhibitions

New Mediations

Is there an internet aesthetic? What does matter mean in virtual reality? What is the transition between digital and analog? What is the relationship between ubiquity and broadcast anywhere? How do the roles of consumer, mediator, and creator get mixed up?

Through the works of twelve contemporary artists and a four-member artist group, the new international exhibition of the MODEM Modern and Contemporary Art Center offers an insight into the diverse, personal exploration of internet aesthetics, creating new images and forms that go beyond the rigidity of materials, giving further space to the real and the virtual. of mediation.

30+ | Experimental art pedagogy project

MODEM’s experimental art pedagogy project launched in 2019 will come to an end this October. As the final chord of this, the exhibition will be shown between October 23 and February 12, which will show the Hungarian contemporary art world of the 30 years that have passed since the regime change in a special way.

DNM 2022 | Debrecen International Art Colony

What is the time for art? This year’s program series of the Debrecen International Art Colony, which has been operating since 2006, was organized around this question. The DNM prioritized the cooperation and thinking of domestic and international artists, the collective creative activity, in such a way that, at the same time, it provides an insight into the thematically organized professional work for a wider audience.

