Wayne Shorter Has Died at 89

The world-famous jazz saxophonist died in a Los Angeles hospital on Thursday, the cause of his death has not yet been announced.

Wayne Shorter, born in 1933, started playing the saxophone with the encouragement of his father, and over time he became one of the best performers of modern jazz. He received a Grammy award nine times. During more than 50 years, he played with many world stars, while he himself influenced the music of younger generations.

The world-famous saxophonist played together with Miles Davis for a long time, was the author of songs such as E.S.P. and Nefertiti, but also had his own band. Wayne Shorter, one of the most important figures in modern jazz, was 89 years old.





debreceninap.hu

Photo: Facebook/Wayne Shorter/Sebastien Nogier