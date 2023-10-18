David Beckham arrives to Madame Tussauds Budapest

Madame Tussauds Budapest is joined by a new sensation! The wax figure of one of the world’s most famous athletes, fashion icons and media stars, David Beckham, is coming to Hungary. The 115-time England international midfielder, former player of Manchester United and Real Madrid, and Messi’s current “boss” at the Miami team, will stay in Budapest for a few months.

Beckham’s figure is coming to Budapest from Madame Tussauds Prague as a guest and is expected to stay for several weeks. The Hungarian Madame Tussauds has 51 permanent figures, but from time to time exclusive guests also come to Palazzo Dorottya. Just recently, the wax figure of the world’s fastest sprinter, Usain Bolt, spent a few months here.

During the production of the figure of the footballer, David Beckham personally met the staff of Madame Tussauds, who had the opportunity to measure the world star’s body from head to toe. Thousands of biological data were recorded, from bone size to body weight to the athlete’s facial features. The figure – like the other wax figures – was made in a studio near London with the involvement of visual artists, digital specialists and other experts.

David Beckham’s body is like a combination of a fashion magazine and a biography. The athlete’s skin is covered with more than 60 tattoos, all of which have a special meaning. His first tattoo was his son’s name, but his body features his favorite number, seven, which was his jersey number, Chinese, Hebrew and Hindi characters, and the number 99, which refers to his marriage.

The soccer player married Victoria Beckham in 1999 and they raised four children together. The star couple watched the Tom Cruise movie Jerry Maguire on their first date, and their relationship has been unbroken for almost a quarter of a century.

Beckham not only has a legendary relationship with the singer but also with the royal family. He is very close to Prince William and is even a confidant of Princess Catherine. He can’t miss the important events of the royal family, for example, he attended the wedding of Prince Harry as well. The athlete is a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II, he stood in line for 13 hours to pay tribute to her in front of the monarch’s coffin. As a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, Beckham has been fighting for the acknowledgment of children’s rights for years.

The 115-time England international midfielder will be among friends in the Madame Tussauds Budapest production. Another popular figure of the exhibition, Lionel Messi, is currently playing for Beckham’s team in Miami, and Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce also shot a joint commercial with the star.

Guests can meet the style icon athlete in a suit and tie in the interactive cafe part of the production. He is waiting for visitors standing on a red carpet, surrounded by photographers, so every fan can feel like a real star while standing next to him.