Among Us Party on 24 March

Date: 24 March at 20.00

Online: discord.gg

Join your crewmates in a multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal!

Play with us (max 10 players/game) as we attempt to hold our spaceship together and return back to civilization. But beware…as there may be an alien impostor aboard!

Who can join

Every exchange student and their friends.

Date:

Wednesday 24th 8 pm March.



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details… The game is free to play on your phone



https://discord.gg/PzFwG5JvFe Join our Discord server with this link:



https://youtu.be/NSJ4cESNQfE If you don’t know the game check out this short teaser:

ESN Debrecen