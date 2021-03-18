Among Us Party on 24 March

Culture University
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Among Us Party on 24 March

Date: 24 March at 20.00

Online: discord.gg

Join your crewmates in a multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal!
Play with us (max 10 players/game) as we attempt to hold our spaceship together and return back to civilization. But beware…as there may be an alien impostor aboard!
Who can join
Every exchange student and their friends.
Date:
Wednesday 24th 8 pm March.
The game is free to play on your phone
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details…
Join our Discord server with this link:
https://discord.gg/PzFwG5JvFe
If you don’t know the game check out this short teaser:
https://youtu.be/NSJ4cESNQfE

 

ESN Debrecen

Related Posts

Photo of the Day: Chain Bridge Illuminated in National Colors on 15 March

Kurucz Judit

Socks Challenge by ESN Debrecen

Kurucz Judit

Among Us Party on 24 March

Kurucz Judit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *