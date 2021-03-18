ECB starts publishing compounded euro short-term rate (€STR) average rates on 15 April 2021

Compounded €STR average rates and compounded index based on €STR to be published as of 15 April 2021

Average rates to cover 1-week, 1-month, 3-month, 6-month and 12-month tenors

Publication via ECB’s Market Information Dissemination (MID) platform and Statistical Data Warehouse

The European Central Bank (ECB) will start publishing compounded €STR average rates and a compounded index based on the euro short-term rate (€STR) on 15 April 2021. Publication will take place on each TARGET2 business day at 09:15 CET and will include compounded €STR average rates for tenors of 1 week, 1 month, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months, as well as a compounded €STR index enabling the derivation of compounded rates for any non-standard tenor. The ECB is responding to market feedback in favour of having compounded rates based on the €STR published regularly by a trusted authority.

The rules for the calculation and publication of the compounded €STR average rates and index were published on the ECB’s website today and take into account the outcome of the public consultation on the design of the rates and index. The ECB would like to thank all those who responded to this public consultation.

The compounded €STR average rates and index will be published via the Market Information Dissemination (MID) platform and through the ECB’s Statistical Data Warehouse (SDW).

The ECB Guideline (ECB/2019/19) on the governance of the €STR and on the administration and oversight of the €STR determination process has been amended to cover the calculation and publication of the compounded €STR average rates and index.

More information about the €STR can be found on the ECB’s website.