With the introduction of the compliance system, the University of Debrecen sets an example for domestic higher education, it can plan its future with a more transparent and regulated operation – it was said at the conference held in the Hall of the DE Main Building on Tuesday. At the meeting, state organizations and representatives of the business sector discussed the current issues and challenges of the compliance system and talked about possible development directions.



The University of Debrecen was the first among higher education institutions in Hungary to establish an independent Compliance Department in order to be more effective in the business sector. György Kossa, chairman of the board of trustees of the István István Debrecen University Foundation, which maintains the university, spoke at the opening of the conference about how the compliance system is an important line of defense at the University of Debrecen.

In order to prevent and manage risks and protect the individual and the organization, it was necessary to introduce the new system. The university must operate in the spirit of the three principles of law, morality and ethics, and must conduct its educational and scientific activities based on this. The transfer of knowledge must be available in all situations under operating conditions that comply with legal rules

– emphasized the chairman of the board of trustees.

According to Zoltán Szilvássy, rector of the University of Debrecen, if the compliance system has been successfully implemented in other sectors, UD can also benefit from its introduction.

Although compliance is considered a new discipline at the university, it has remarkable results in other business sectors. The introduction of the system must be established within the complex operating culture of the University of Debrecen, for this training courses must be started and professional events similar to the current one are needed

– the rector emphasized.

Zoltán Bács, the chancellor of the University of Debrecen, emphasized in his speech: after the model change, the university faced new challenges and entered a new regulatory environment, to which it must adapt for the sake of corporate cooperation and economic development.

Since, based on the certification of the State Audit Office, DE is considered to be the organization with the highest integrity in the country, it must meet new and new legal requirements, while also adapting to market processes. Compliance is an important part of the regulated operation of the university, we are confident that we can serve as a model in this new field of activity as well as data protection security

– the chancellor emphasized.

Attila Péterfalvi, the president of the National Data Protection and Freedom of Information Authority (NAIH), spoke about data protection and security tasks, regulations, principled and moral issues, legality and transparency in his presentation, in which he highlighted that the University of Debrecen also has significant obligations from this point of view.

Despite the model change, the university is an institution performing a public duty, where the data protection requirements must be fully enforced, the data management and data protection rules apply to the University of Debrecen in the same way through the lecturers and the students. According to the EU’s new aspiration, the principle of accountability, the data controller must prove that it has done everything in the application of the legal provisions, the compliance system can help ensure that the institution can carry out organizational measures in an orderly manner, in compliance with all regulations

– he added.

In his presentation, László Windisch, the president of the State Audit Office, emphasized that the concept of compliance is not yet fully clarified, it has not become an integral part of the Hungarian operating culture, but more and more organizations – including the State Audit Office – have recognized the importance of this new area.

Transparency is a fundamental condition for orderly and legal operation, it is important that all employees of all organizational units of the university know the regulations, thus operational processes can become transparent and operational risks can be assessed more easily. In the newly emerging compliance system, it is necessary to find those functions and roles, the purpose of which will be to ensure compliance with the legislation uniformly

– explained the president of the SAO.

Herman Zsuzsanna, director of compliance at the University of Debrecen, emphasized that compliance is a rule-following way to manage risks, and the ultimate goal is to uncover and reduce them. As he said: DE sets an example in higher education with its law-abiding behavior and the fact that it was the first to introduce the new system.

Diversified operation characterizes the university, since in addition to education, it must also excel in research, social fields, vocational training, patient care, and public education. Building a compliance culture in this system is a challenge, as the institution’s complex organizational unity must be maintained and operation in accordance with legal regulations must be supported

– the director said.

Attila Péterfalvi, President of the NAIH, gave a presentation entitled Data Protection and Freedom of Information in Corporate Culture, and László Windisch, President of the State Audit Office, gave a presentation entitled Transparency and compliance from the perspective of the State Audit Office. Herman Zsuzsanna, director of compliance at the University of Debrecen Creating a culture of compliance at the University of Debrecen, Dzsula Marianna, deputy head of the college of the Kúria Civil College entitled Compliance – from the perspective of the courts, Bálint Gábor Nagy, head prosecutor of the General Prosecutor’s Office, deputy chief of staff The role of compliance is in the activities of the prosecution, Viktor Varga Legal Entity Governance Leader representing General Electric with the title Compliance management at a complex global corporation, and Csaba Polacsek, partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers Hungary The future of compliance – where is compliance headed? held a professional lecture entitled

The meeting ended with round table discussions, attended by György Kossa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the István Gróf Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen, Zoltán Bács, Chancellor of the University of Debrecen, Barnabás Farkas, Head of the Ethics Department of OTP Bank Nyrt., Attila Korencsi, the Hungarian National Head of the Bank Compliance Department, Tibor Pál, President of the Hungarian Chamber of Auditors, Tamás Deák, Compliance Manager of the Magyar Telekom Group, Dóra Dékány, Board Member of the Budapest Bar Association, Bence Horváth, Compliance Officer of Robert Bosch Kft., Adél Molnár, Budapest Secretary of the Bar Association and Zsuzsanna Herman, compliance director of the University of Debrecen.

