The Madame Tussauds Budapest awaits its visitors with a unique interactive experience

Madame Tussauds Budapest welcomes visitors with 51 Hungarian and international figures. The world’s 24th Madame Tussauds production opened in Palazzo Dorottya at the end of May 2023. The new location of the world-famous 250-year-old brand includes halls for celebrities and the most famous figures of history, culture and science – among which 17 are related to Hungary.

Madame Tussauds Budapest brings 51 lifelike figures and their breathtaking installations to the public in this brand-new experience. Visitors can meet 17 Hungary-related figures, “who” have been explicitly created for the Hungarian production in secret, in the Madame Tussauds studio near London. As part of the planning phase, the public of Budapest were asked in a large-scale survey who they would like to see and were most interested in. As a result, historical figures, stars, athletes, cultural icons and world-famous Hungarian scientists are all on the list. They include:

Harry Houdini, Katinka Hosszú, Katalin Karády, Lajos Kossuth, Ferenc Liszt, Béla Lugosi, King Matthias, Mihály Munkácsy, János Neumann, Barbara Palvin, László Papp, Sándor Petőfi, Ferenc Puskás, Sissi, King Stephen I, István Széchenyi, and Jimmy Zambo.

At Madame Tussauds, guests can get up close and personal with the biggest Hollywood stars, famous singers, artists, historical figures and sportsmen. You can take a photo with them and learn about an iconic moment in their lives.

Guests can also exclusively meet the lifelike figures of Bud Spencer, Chuck Norris and Peter Falk in Budapest, who are only on display in Madame Tussauds Budapest.

Other famous celebrities, athletes and politicians also await guests including:

Beyonce, Sandra Bullock, George Clooney, Tom Cruise, Penelope Cruz, Hszi Csi-Ping, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Downey Jr., Lady Gaga, Mihail Gorbacsov, Ryan Gosling, Ariane Grande, Tom Hanks, Whitney Houston, Scarlett Johansson, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Freddie Mercury, Lionel Messi, Marilyn Monroe, Brad Pitt, Pope Francis, Queen Elizabeth II, Rihanna, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronald Reagan, Will Smith, Steven Spielberg, Donald Trump and Bruce Willis.

Focus on Budapest

Madame Tussauds Budapest is the brand’s latest – and also the first production operating in a franchise system, which further supports the capital in becoming one of Europe’s leading tourist experience cities. Budapest is not only the location but also the inspiration for the exhibition: with numerous iconic Hungarian buildings and monuments that are displayed as part of the immersive experience. Guests can walk through ’the Tunnel’, “date” stars on the promenade of the Danube River, be a part of a movie scene at the Fisherman’s Bastion with a helicopter, and dive into the remarkable world of spas. The unique installations reflect the heritage, traditions and values of the capital city and Hungary. The attraction was born as a result of the coordinated and high-quality creative work of hundreds of professionals.

A place full of experience

At Madame Tussauds, approximately 25 renowned artists work on each figure in the studio near London, and each piece takes an average of three months to complete. The figures are shipped from the studio in England to different parts of the world. The creation of the figures’ hair alone takes six weeks because each strand is placed one by one. The figures are painted by hand, additional layers are applied to the base layer, and painting the head and body takes 5 days each. The eyes are created by a specialist from acrylic, taking advantage of the natural shine of the material. Before being inserted into the head, they are coated with Vaseline, buffed up to prevent scratches, and are also varnished. Each set of eyes is bespoke to the figure, no pair of eyes is the same.

In addition to the wax figures and the wonderful installations, several experiences await the guests at the attraction including interactive screens, innovative light and sound shows, impressive audiovisual content, VR adventures, ’selfie points’ and many other exciting surprises that guarantee memorable entertainment. Guests can also enjoy a Cinema Café with special visuals and a souvenir shop. Located in the heart of the city center, the attraction welcomes local and international visitors 364 days a year.

A historical location

Madame Tussauds is located in one of Budapest’s most impressive monuments, the Palazzo Dorottya. The palace, handed over in the 1820s, also bears the marks of the hands of two famous designers, Mihály Pollack and Alajos Hauszmann. The legendary Wurm coffee house once operated here, which was mainly visited by bankers and merchants, as well as chess players – Ferenc Erkel was also a regular guest here. At the end of the 19th century, it became the headquarters of the Magyar Leszámító és Pénzváltó Bank. The heart of the palace is the former cashier’s hall, the impressive Hauszmann Hall, which was given a new function as the main exhibition space. The exhibition occupies more than 2,000 accessible square meters on the ground floor of the building.

Tickets can also be purchased on the spot, however, with the discounted online tickets available at www.madametussauds.hu, the visit can be planned in an easier, more practical way, due to the time slots that can be booked in advance.