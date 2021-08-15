Night of Classical Music in Debrecen

Classical music concert in the main square of Debrecen, choir concert in the Memorial Garden behind the Great Church, musical downtown terraces and Little night music in Dósa Nádor Square.

Date: Sunday (15th August) 8:30 pm

Venue: Debrecen Downtonw

Program:

8:30 pm // Debrecen, Kossuth square The Night of the Classics presents: CONCERT IN MEMORY OF GYÖRGY CZIFFRA The George Cziffra Memorial Year and the Kodály Philharmonic Debrecen joint concert Program: Rachmaninov: 2nd (C minor) piano concerto / Debussy: Two Dances, Clair de Lune / Miklós Rózsa: Ben Hur (details) Featuring: Andrea Vigh, Liszt Prize-winning harpist / János Balázs, Kossuth and Liszt Prize-winning pianist / Kodály Philharmonic Orchestra Debrecen Conductor: Dániel Somogyi-Tóth A 500 HUF registration ticket can be exchanged for the concert!



10:15 pm // Debrecen, Memorial Garden CONCERT OF THE KODÁLY CHOIR IN DEBRECEN Free program!



10:15 pm and 10:45 pm // Downtown Debrecen “DOWNTOWN SERENADE” – the terraces and squares of the city center sound Free program!



11:15 pm / Debrecen, Dósa palatine square “A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC” – Mozart: Serenade in G major Free program!

Tickets for the big concert are available here.