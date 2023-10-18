The benevolent athlete from Debrecen ran to the top of Kékes to the sick little boy

Péter Nádudvari ran more than 160 kilometers to the highest point in the country, where 6-year-old Marcika, who was battling a brain tumor, was waiting for him. There were heartwarming moments as they walked the last meters of the ultramarathon together, holding hands. By adopting the kilometers, almost HUF 5 million has been collected so far thanks to the many donors, but the campaign does not stop, the little boy needs further life-saving treatments in Germany to fully recover.



On October 13, after finishing work, Péter Nádudvari ran from Cívisváros to Hortobágy, covering 44 kilometers. The second stage of his undertaking followed on Saturday, when he reached from Hortobágy to Füzesabony, completing 67 kilometers. As he said, the unusual temperature of 26-27 degrees in October caused him difficulties, but he avoided the low temperatures. During the final stage on Sunday, he ran 51 kilometers from Füzesabony to Kékestető, during which he had to overcome not only the distance but also the elevation gain of more than 1,000 meters.

“The moment of reaching the finish line was extremely emotional. Many people were waiting: friends, acquaintances, family members, representatives of the press, as well as Marci and her family. I did the last meters together with the little boy, it was a great experience for us to touch the top stone painted in red, white and green,”

– said the charitable athlete.

The media sponsor of the initiative, T5 Media Agency, is making a film about Nádudvari’s undertaking, and the cameras were also rolling during the “long weekend”. The philanthropic athlete emphasized that the company’s employees also helped a lot in updating him during the run, for which he is extremely grateful.

During the campaign that has been going on since July, Nádudvari has already collected HUF 4,922,205 for the medical treatment of the little boy living in Recsken, Mátraalja. The only hope for the recovery of Marci, who is living with a brain tumor, is a series of treatments in Cologne.

The mother, Adrienn Szabó-Bárdos, emphasized: “The climb to the top of Kékes gave me a huge positive confirmation that there is a point in fighting and there is hope. Thanks to the donations, Marci’s treatment can continue and fortunately the results show improvement. However, our situation is still critical, the only breadwinner in the family, Marci’s father, recently had a heart attack. Due to the constant stress, both I and my daughter need professional help, but we will not give up and we welcome any help.”

As Nádudvari said, the little boy will probably have to go to Cologne for several more years, so he will continue collecting even after fulfilling his commitments. “I am extremely grateful for the donations, I never thought in my wildest dreams that my campaign would be so successful. But I will be the happiest when, in a few years, I can report that my friend Marci is completely cured. I ask everyone to continue to support my initiative, to adopt a kilometer from my runs at any price. The health and life of a little boy is at stake,” he said.

