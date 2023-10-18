Zoo Debrecen is preparing for a five-day Halloween season finale this year

The country’s first rural zoo and the only classic theme park will keep its visitors terrified for five days this year with a series of creepy programs, in which exciting visual and program elements will turn the last days of the theme park season into a captivating one between October 27 and 31. In view of last year’s success, nightmarish zoo programs will add color to the long weekend, which will be crowned by the Halloween party held on October 31, between 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.



Every day from October 27 to 31, a spooky environment awaits the visitors, in which the already well-known elements of the experience are disguised in a mask suitable for the occasion. The Ghost Railway will invite you on a blood-curdling journey, and the Haunted House will tempt you to shiver. The eight-legged predators take possession of the darkest corners of PókÓl. The breathtaking feeding shows of the Animals in Action program offer all-day attractions, and on thematic guided tours you can get to know apocryphal creatures, but you can also go on an exciting discovery trip with the help of a treasure-hunting map.

Of course, all 23 game elements of the Amusement Park, which holds the last experiences of the season, will be available, including the Baroque carousel that was handed over this year, with a magic wristband, all day long on October 28 and 29, and all night long on the 31st.

On October 31, from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., so many terrifying and mystical creatures will dominate the Park, where fire smiths will perform witches’ horseshoes, a waltz of horrors, a nightmarish disco, a test of courage, a zombie parade, a witch dance, a fire juggling show, the Torres Dani Trió Día de Muertos his evocative concert, as well as an audience meeting of YouTubers zsDav, Gergő Jánosik and Aida will be waiting for the brave guests. We encourage all interested parties to put on their scariest mask and measure themselves in the beauty pageant of horrors!

Participation in the programs held during normal opening hours is free of charge with a standard ticket, and the wristband that ensures unlimited use of gaming machines for the entire weekend is HUF 4,900/person. The ticket for the season-ending event on the evening of October 31 costs HUF 3,800/person, and the magic wristband, which provides unlimited use of amusement park machines for the entire evening, is available for HUF 4,900/person on site and online in advance.

More information and detailed program: www.zoodebrecen.hu

Dr. Sándor Gergely Nagy

Managing Director Zoo Debrecen