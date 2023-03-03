Man Killed His Wife in the Heat of an Argument Over Washing the Dishes

The General Prosecutor’s Office of Debrecen proposed to increase the punishment of the man who was sentenced by the Nyíregyház Court to 10 years in prison and 10 years of disqualification from public affairs for the crime of manslaughter, with no parole.

At the time of the crime, the accused lived with his family in a town in Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County. Due to his drinking lifestyle, his relationship with his wife got worse, and they were on the verge of a divorce. The man consumed alcohol on July 28th, 2022, after which he took a sedative. When his wife returned to their home, an argument arose between them because of the man’s drunkenness, and then the woman held her husband accountable for not washing the kitchen knife he used. In the heat of the argument, the man took the 23.5 cm long kitchen knife from the woman’s hand, then stabbed and cut the victim several times all over the body, and then fled the scene in his car.

The woman died on the spot as a result of the wounds. The police caught the perpetrator at dawn the next day and took him into custody. At the preparatory session of the tribunal, the accused admitted his guilt and claimed his right to a trial. The court accepted his statement and handed down his verdict, against which the accused and his lawyer filed an appeal in order to reduce the prison sentence. The prosecution submitted a legal remedy in order to increase the punishment.

The General Prosecutor’s Office of Debrecen reserved the prosecutor’s appeal for aggravation. According to his point of view, the first-instance court imposed an unreasonably light sentence, which is not suitable for achieving the punishment goals, by attributing excessive importance to the accused’s criminal record and his confession. Given the numerous aggravating circumstances, the increase in punishment is justified. At second instance, the Debrecen Board of Judges decides the case.





