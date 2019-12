Two Albanian and one Ukrainian national were arrested in Debrecen, in eastern Hungary, for attempting to leave Hungary with fake IDs, the Hajdú-Bihar County police headquarters said on its website. The three men, who were looking to travel to London from the Debrecen airport, were caught when they handed over fake Romanian IDs to the authorities.

They were taken into custody and police have launched criminal proceedings against them on suspicion of forgery of public documents.

MTI