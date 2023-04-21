29-Year-Old Man Killed in Budapest – His Girlfriend May Have Stabbed Him

Tóháti Zsuzsa

On Thursday evening, in Budapest, district XIII., a 29-year-old man was killed. He may have been stabbed by his 34-year-old girlfriend.

The woman was interrogated and detained as a suspect on suspicion of murder, but she did not testify, reports Police.hu.

According to the police’s previous announcement, the Activity Control Center of the Budapest Police Headquarters received a report at 8:55 p.m. on Thursday that in district XIII., in an apartment building on Danubius street, a man was lying in the corridor with a stab wound. The man’s girlfriend was arrested on the spot and taken to the police station. Paramedics attempted to revive the man, but he died of his injuries despite professional care.

