An employee misused bank card data found while washing a car in Debrecen

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the man who made a purchase on the Internet using a customer’s bank card details for the crime of fraud committed using the information system.

According to the indictment, the victim arrived with his car at noon on September 4, 2021, at a car wash in Debrecen, where he left his car for cleaning and took it after finishing work.

The man’s vehicle was cleaned by the 25-year-old defendant who works at the car wash. While cleaning the interior of the car, he noticed a bank card left in the victim’s glove compartment. The perpetrator took out the card and took pictures of both sides with his mobile phone so that he could later use the card’s data to make online purchases.

The defendant made bets on an internet site that evening at his home in Hajdúnánás. He attempted several larger transactions, some of which were unsuccessful, but at the same time, the man spent a total of HUF 100,000 on the site.

The victim noticed the deductions made in a text message received on his phone and immediately took measures to block the card. The HUF 100,000 damage caused to the victim was recovered during the investigation conducted by the Hajdúnánási Police Department because the bank later repaid the amount deducted.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen brought charges against the defendant, who confessed to the crime, for the crime of fraud committed using an information system at the District Court in Debrecen. In his indictment, he proposed that the district court issue a criminal sentence based on the case files without conducting a trial and impose a fine on the defendant.

ugyeszseg.hu