A driver caused an accident on road 47 and then left the injured people behind

The Berettyóújfalu Police Department is conducting proceedings on suspicion of committing a crime of failure to provide assistance.

According to the available data, on October 30, 2022, around 4:00 p.m., a passenger car was driving on highway number 47, from Berettyóújfalu, in the direction of Derecske.

The driver of the car started to overtake, but before starting the maneuver, he did not make sure that another car had already started to overtake his vehicle.

In order to avoid the accident, the driver of the car behind drove into a ditch, while the driver of the hitherto unknown passenger car left the scene without stopping or offering assistance. According to the primary medical opinion, three people suffered minor injuries in the traffic accident.

The police ask that anyone who has information about the driver of the unknown passenger car or the accident, report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Berettyóújfalu Police Department (Berettyóújfalu, Kossuth u. 17-19), or call the 24-hour hotline 06- 52/457-040, the toll-free number of Telefontanú 06-80/555-111, or the toll-free emergency number 112.

police.hu