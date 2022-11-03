The work on Vörösmarty street will last a month

Phase III of the construction of the Nyugati small circuit continues. schedule, so from Wednesday, November 2, the contractor will start work on the section between Vörösmarty utca Barna utca and Vásáry István utca. According to the mayor’s office, the construction will begin with the demolition of the asphalt pavement on both sides, next to the curb, so the affected section will be closed during the day. The renovation will last a month, and passers-by can also enjoy bicycle traffic improvements. Let’s see the details!

The announcement from the mayor’s office also reveals that as soon as the contractor finishes the day’s work, he will return the closed road section to traffic by the start of the next morning.

The nearby Mihály Fazekas Primary School can be reached during this period on the route Antall József utca – Török Bálint utca – Vásáry István utca.

With the construction of the asphalt mill, new curbs and new pavements next to the curbs, and the completion of the asphalting associated with the rebuilding of the sidewalk, another section will be closed to motorists. This will be the section between Vörösmarty utca Török Bálint utca and Vásáry István utca. At that time, the school will be accessible by car from the direction of Petőfi tér – Barna utca.

Drivers are asked not to drive out of habit. Regarding the changes, traffic restriction devices will be posted on November 2 to help traffic.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: google street view.