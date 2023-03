It is important for the institution to provide cultural programs for foreign students and employees living in Debrecen.

On March 13th at 6 p.m., Csokonai Theater is organizing a tour in the recently opened Csokonai Forum for foreign guests in English. This time, the non-Hungarian speaking guests can explore the newest and most modern theater buliding of Hungary.

Details and tickets are available here.

Photo: János Miskolczi