Several Vehicles Collided on M35 Motorway Leading to Debrecen

Traffic was suspended on M35 motorway, on the side leading to Debrecen, between Hajdúböszörmény and Debrecen, because more vehicles collided at kilometer 35, Útinform announced on its website on Wednesday evening.

All vehicles have been diverted to main road no. 35 at kilometer 24 at the Hajdúböszörmény-Balmazújváros junction. Útinform also said that the guardrail on the M3 motorway, in the Polgár area, on the Tisza Bridge, was damaged during a previous accident. Between km 167 and 169, the inner lane was closed in both directions and traffic was diverted to the outer lane.



debreceninap.hu

pixabay