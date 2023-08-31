Three men abused their friend with strange cruelty near the center of Debrecen

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office of Hajdú-Bihar County brought charges of attempted murder, which is more serious, against three men who, while drunk, abused their acquaintance with particular cruelty.

According to the indictment, in the late afternoon of July 25, 2022, near the center of Debrecen, in one of the streets, the perpetrators were drinking alcoholic beverages and talking in the company of several acquaintances. In the evening, they were joined by the victim, who consumed alcohol with the group, while they went several times to a nearby grocery store to buy more drinks, which they consumed together.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m., the heavily intoxicated perpetrator, who was talking a little further away, approached the men chatting on the street and, without further ado, knelt on the victim’s waist. Those present tried to keep the aggressive defendant away from the man, who in anger kicked a nearby bike rack and then started teasing his half-brother, the older defendant. The victim saw this, and because of the kick he received, he approached them and hit his abuser. The older offender tried to stand between the two men, but the younger one hit the victim again. That’s when their companion approached them and tried to reconcile them, but the men, who were arguing drunk, hit each other several times and fought.

During the fight, the older offender took out his knife with a blade length of 12 cm, with which he stabbed the victim once in the chest, who was pinned to the ground by one of his companions, while the other pulled the man’s leg, and then all three hit the victim several times and kicked him in the head. After a while, the younger defendant tried to stop the action of his companions, but one of them continued to kick the man, who was already unconscious.

The perpetrators abused the helpless man with particular cruelty, who was put in a life-threatening condition as a result, and his life was only saved by quick and professional medical intervention.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office of the Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office accuses the perpetrators who are under arrest, who have partially confessed to their actions, with the crime of attempted murder committed with particular cruelty, and one of them and the injured man with the offense of disorderly conduct. In its indictment, if the legal conditions are met, the prosecutor’s office recommended that the abusers be sentenced to 11, 12, or 7 years in prison and banned from public affairs for various periods, while the injured man was sentenced to 1 year and 3 years of probation suspended for the disorderly conduct he committed.

(Chief Prosecution Office of Hajdú-Bihar County)